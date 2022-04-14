Anne White, Trustee, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District
Since 2004 Livermore students have had the advantage of science specialist teachers in elementary classrooms, small class sizes and up-to-date technology in all grades. Voting Yes on A will continue these important programs for students by extending local school funding that is set to expire. There will be no change in your taxes and exemptions will continue to be available for seniors. Our students are succeeding in many ways! A Smith Elementary School student will compete in the State Spelling Bee finals. Livermore High Choirs, Band, Orchestra and Jazz Bands won top awards at the recent Disneyland Festival with 3000 students in the competition. Mendenhall eighth grade students swept the Alameda County History Day competition with eight projects earning Champion awards. More than 350 students participated in the 22nd Livermore Annual Science Odyssey earning many, many awards in all categories. Let’s protect our tradition of outstanding schools in Livermore. Don’t mess with success! Vote Yes on Measure A! Our students deserve no less.