Cate Sarraille, Livermore
It is time to clear the air. There is grassroots support for Measure A — the Livermore parcel tax that will renew funding for current science programs. Livermore elementary school students enjoy the lab experiments in their bi-weekly hands-on science classes. They learn about the elements of the scientific method by formulating a hypothesis, observing the interaction of the materials and measuring the impact of the interaction. The lessons are taught by science specialist — credentialed teachers who have earned a single subject credential in life/physical science. LVJUSD receives $4 million from a $138 parcel tax to fund this program. If Measure A fails to pass, these hands-on science classes will end. Teachers will be reassigned — they have already been notified — or they will be laid off. Credentialed technology teachers will be reassigned — they have been notified as well. The support the technology specialists provide, improves student learning — helping them be successful in this digital age.
Letters have been published alleging the district is using this money on administrative salaries. This is untrue. The yearly reports of Measure G (and previous measures) are available on the district website.
Will Macedo (a member of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayer’s Association) has been on these committees. In his letter to the Independent, he states “… the funds from the voter approved parcel tax are only used for voter approved purposes.” Here’s a link to the committee and the agendas for their meetings. https://www.livermoreschools.org/Page/6871
Our students need your support. Vote YES on Measure A.