Emily Prusso, LVJUSD Board Trustee
As a parent: All four of my children have benefited from the funding received from the parcel tax that is being renewed as Measure A. We have had innovative lessons from Elementary science specialists, we have experienced technological upgrades, we have encountered math teachers who are passionate about their job, and three of my four kids have benefited from teaching and technology in the Green Engineering Academy at LHS.
As a board member: I am currently serving on the school board for LVJUSD. I have seen, firsthand, the funds received from the parcel tax have contributed to building and maintaining robust STEM programs that reach all of our students. I have been able to visit elementary science labs where students experience hands-on learning, project-based collaboration and cross curriculum instruction.
As a taxpayer: In general, I’m not a fan of over taxation. However, in the case of Measure A, which is a renewal of an existing and already low ($138/year per parcel) tax with a high return, I fully support its continuation. The community-run oversight committee and outside audit of the funds each year ensure Measure A’s accountability.
I have always been encouraged by Livermore citizens and how much support they offer to our educators and students, whether it is through the parcel tax, facilities bonds, fundraising or volunteer work. Let’s continue that support to our local students. Please join me and vote yes on Measure A!