Kristie Wang, School Board Member, LVJUSD, Livermore
Most Livermore schools were built more than 60 years ago when science, technology, air filtration, energy and safety needs were very different. Today, our students are in need of safe and modern classrooms, particularly for career technical education and science labs. This is the impetus behind Measure G, our local school facilities improvement bond measure.
While some Livermore schools have been upgraded, others have not. The plan for Measure G funding is to provide these upgrades district-wide so that more Livermore students attend class in facilities that meet modern health, safety and instructional standards, and we can eliminate the portables that are still in use at too many of our schools.
Bonds are the only mechanism by which school districts can pay for upgrades to our facilities. There is no alternative option. If Measure G on the Nov. ballot does not pass, Livermore’s teachers and students will continue to be limited by our aging infrastructure, and our district will continue to invest money and staff time into maintaining and repairing outdated and inefficient buildings.
Our elected officials, Chamber of Commerce and The Independent newspaper, among others, all endorse Measure G. The few opponents can only resort to spreading false and misleading information about its cost to homeowners. The cost of Measure G is $60 per $100,000 of the assessed value of a property. The average assessed value for homes in Livermore is less than $600,000, so the typical homeowner will pay approximately $360 per year.
Assessed values are based on the original purchase price of the home and are typically much less than the current market value. Thus, those who have owned their homes for a long time and have lower assessed values based on the original purchase price, will pay the least. Don’t be misled by deliberately exaggerated and inaccurate estimates of the cost.
We have seen the modern new facilities at Livermore High School, East Avenue Middle School and Joe Michell K-8 School that were built by our last school bond, Measure J. These projects have been transformative for our students, teachers and community. Let’s expand that across the rest of the district and say YES to Measure G.