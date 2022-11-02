Aimee Thompson, Livermore
Maya Angelou said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” The facilities we provide for students to work and learn have a direct impact on how they feel. Picture a science class with three sinks for eight lab groups. Change that vision: what if there is a sink for every lab group?
With the recent renovations completed using measure J bond funds, LVJUSD has started the process of ensuring our students have facilities where they feel valued and can work efficiently. Students at East and at Michell have brand new buildings with modern amenities. Granada has amazing new athletic facilities that were utilized all summer by our students and community groups. Livermore High School has a gym to be proud of and is breaking ground on a new pool.
New facilities create a feeling of education being valued and important for our students and our teachers, as well as increasing efficiency.
We need to keep this momentum going with the passage of Measure G, which will provide new buildings at Junction, Rancho, Marylin, Granada and Livermore High School, as well as providing needed modernization at many other school sites.
Livermore teachers voted to endorse Measure G. We believe modern facilities are integral to student success. With an average cost of $360/year, we feel our students are worth it! Vote yes on Measure G.