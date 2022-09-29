Joanne Morrison, Livermore
Our schools are aging; some were built more than 60 years ago and have not been modernized. As a senior homeowner and surrogate grandmother of two kids presently in the Livermore public school system and one who graduated from Granada High, I support Measure G to upgrade and modernize our schools.
We have made a great start with our present Measure J funds, transforming facilities at East Avenue Middle, Granada High, Livermore High and Michell K-8 schools. As Mr. Macedo noted in his letter last week, these projects have been “done the right way” with proper oversight and full accountability. Further, the projects have been completed on time and within budget.
The planned improvements will:
• Upgrade classrooms and labs to meet current safety and instructional standards
• Provide career training facilities and equipment, so students are prepared for college and careers
• Upgrade classroom computers and technology for 21st-century learning
• Replace outdated plumbing and electrical infrastructure
• Replace aging heating and ventilation systems to improve filtration and provide healthy, smoke-free air in classrooms
• Replace outdated portables with permanent classrooms
• Improve campus security gates, fencing and systems to enhance student safety
By law, no funds can be spent on administrative salaries. The tax for Measure G will be assessed at a maximum of 6 cents per $100.00 assessed (non-market) value.
It is true that there is not a senior exemption from the assessment due to state law. But, because the cost of the measure is based on the assessed value of properties, older homeowners who have owned their homes for a long time and have lower assessed values based on the original purchase price will pay the least.
Investment in our schools is wise. Our community is improved when kids receive the best education in up-to-date facilities and go on to successful careers. Modern, high-quality schools raise everyone’s property values and make Livermore a desirable place to live.