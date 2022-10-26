Arne Olson, Pleasanton
The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) is badly in need of Measure I funds for its facility improvements. Why vote YES?
Arne Olson, Pleasanton
The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) is badly in need of Measure I funds for its facility improvements. Why vote YES?
* California Lottery funds cannot be used for facilities, only classroom instruction.
* With school bonds, 100% of the funds must be directed to school district facilities’ maintenance and new construction, not to salaries.
* State law requires establishment of an independent Citizens Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC) to monitor district use of bond funds.
* CBOC meets five to six times annually to monitor progress on projects, and the risk project costs will exceed budget.
* Annually, the CBOC is supported by an independent, outside CPA audit, evaluating district use of funds to confirm whether funds use complied with bond requirements.
* Under the current bond, Measure I+ approved by voters in 2016, the total cost to date of projects completed is $8 million below budget. All audits have been clean, without exceptions.
* For years, school age families have preferred living in Pleasanton because of its schools, keeping real estate values strong.
* PUSD provides great instruction. PUSD needs great facilities.
VOTE YES ON MEASURE I. Do it for our teachers and, most importantly, for our students.
