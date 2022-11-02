Bill Butler, Pleasanton

As voters consider Pleasanton’s school bond, Measure I, historical data can be helpful in making an informed decision. Bonds equal buildings and infrastructure; they can only be legally used for improving the buildings and infrastructure our teachers educate in and our students learn in. They cannot be used for pensions, salaries or programs. They have strict oversight via a Citizen Bond Oversight Committee, legally required by the state, as well as independent audits. And unfortunately, California Lottery funds cannot be used to improve facilities. Pleasanton has only passed one bond measure in the past 25 years, Measure I-1 in 2016. Pleasanton is dead last in Alameda County for bond tax rates but when compared to Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, it ranks 76th out of 80 school districts. 