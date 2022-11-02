As voters consider Pleasanton’s school bond, Measure I, historical data can be helpful in making an informed decision. Bonds equal buildings and infrastructure; they can only be legally used for improving the buildings and infrastructure our teachers educate in and our students learn in. They cannot be used for pensions, salaries or programs. They have strict oversight via a Citizen Bond Oversight Committee, legally required by the state, as well as independent audits. And unfortunately, California Lottery funds cannot be used to improve facilities. Pleasanton has only passed one bond measure in the past 25 years, Measure I-1 in 2016. Pleasanton is dead last in Alameda County for bond tax rates but when compared to Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, it ranks 76th out of 80 school districts.
How does the current property tax rate of $43.50 per $100,000 of your assessed (property) value compare historically? Prior to the 2016 bond passing, which accounts for the vast majority of the $43.50 property owners pay today, there were two school bonds that passed in Pleasanton in 1988 and 1997. Between 1988 and 2015, bond tax rates were actually much higher. In 1997, at their peak, they were $121.40 per $100,000 of AV and $96.30 in 2013 (a more recent peak), but as those two bonds matured, the level of investment in our school facilities did not remain consistent, and it shows. The tax rate dropped to an all-time low of $22.40 in 2017 before any bonds were issued by Measure I-1. Remember similar to a home construction project, bonds are issued incrementally, in a series, as all of the projects/costs don’t happen at once, but they are scheduled over time. And, how about total interest cost? The first bond issued with the 1988 bond was at 7.7%. In fact, the vast majority of the 1988 and 1997 bonds were well above 5.5%, whereas one of the series bonds issued by Measure I-1 was at 2.65%. Bottom line, smart financial communities invest in infrastructure projects when interest rates are low (and historically they still are), especially when the need is great. Over $1 billion of facilities needs were recently identified, and Measure I only targets a fraction of it. Great teachers and students do not equal great buildings. They deserve so much more. VOTE YES ON MEASURE I.