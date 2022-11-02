David Kent, Livermore
Nearly 30 years ago, the citizens of Livermore rallied behind the creation of the South Livermore Valley Area Plan. Its mission was simple: to establish urban growth boundaries that would preserve and protect the fertile soils of our historic wine country from suburban sprawl. The Area Plan had a balance of incentives to plant new vineyards and limit residential density to one home per 20 acres. Preserving the vineyard greenbelts would not only provide valuable firebreaks to our urban areas, but they would protect the unique character of our towns and avoid the homogenous fate of other Bay Area communities that melded into a single urban mass once their vineyards and orchards were removed. We experienced success in the early years, but now, two-thirds of our vineyards need to be re-planted, and there simply is not sufficient demand for local grapes. Measure P will allow the city to extend a sanitary sewer down Tesla Road to attract the very services and amenities, such as a resort hotel and spa, that the Area Plan envisioned and are essential to a vibrant wine country. The alternative is scary. Fallow, unproductive farmland will always attract unwanted development despite housing restrictions, be it solar farms, storage yards, paintball fields or debris dumps. To protect our groundwater and quality of life, I urge you to vote YES on Measure P.