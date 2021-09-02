Rajinder Ghatoaura, Pleasanton
California right now is a one-party state where every level of government is Democrats.
Thus, the Democrats will and have been doing whatever with your hard-earned taxes without recourse.
There are no checks and balances.
You and I have no say into how they will spend the money. On top of that, we have a millionaire elitist socialist Governor Newsom who will make whatever rules he wants rather than help the majority of Californians.
He will dine at exclusive restaurants where a tab can be $500 per plate while he asks the Californians to stay at home. The results of his stay-at-home orders were no different from states that had no such orders. Arrogance at the best. He sends his children to private schools while public schools were closed.
In order to put a stop to this fleecing of the Californians, we need a change at the top with a moderate governor who will not allow for laws that do not benefit the Californians.
Hence, Vote YES on Recall.
The only person on the ballot who is a moderate and has government experience is the ex-Mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer. He has great record for moderation.
Some other candidates are right wing and left wing extremists. Majority of Americans are moderates and centrists and there is no need for extremism.