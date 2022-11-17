Carol Myllenbeck, Livermore Resident and teacher
I am writing to express my concern about the low voter turnout in Livermore for the November 8 election. Although this was only a midterm election, I find it disappointing that more people aren’t exercising their constitutional right to vote and let their vices be heard.
As a Livermore resident for over 35 years, I think our community is ready for a change in city government. John Marchand has had a hand in our city government for more than 15 years, and Bob Woerner’s leadership was more of the same. I don’t understand why our residents aren’t ready to be more proactive and tackle our main problems of affordable housing, public safety and job security in Livermore through the choice of a more progressive, forward-looking candidate.
Mony Nop is an involved and active member in the community who donates to many charitable organizations, is a real estate broker and former Livermore police officer. I think part of why the mayoral race was so close (ballots still being counted at press time) is that our residents went with the more well-known candidate, rather than researching a little bit more about Mony Nop. We love our city and we should care more about who makes decisions in city government.