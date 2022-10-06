The Livermore Vine presented an excellent school board candidate forum last week which gave voters an introduction to the citizens who would like the opportunity to oversee Livermore’s school district. Now it’s time to know more about our candidates so that we are able to make informed choices when we mark our ballots.
Two candidates have the endorsement of the Alameda County Republican Party, Deena Kaplanis and Alexandria Izarrzaraz. Two others, John Kupski and Erika Kristina Mazaika, who requested “preferred status”, were not given an endorsement, but are permitted to say they are “recommended by” the Republican Party. All four of the candidates spoke at the TriValley Republicans’ Picnic on September 10th.
While school board races are considered nonpartisan, as an informed voter in the current political climate, I would appreciate openness and honesty from these candidates about their party affiliations and how their connection to the party will affect their ability to make unbiased, thoughtful educational policy decisions based on current law, regulations, and their oath of office. Cal Matters (August 22, ’22) explained that the “state GOP is seeking to capitalize on parents’ anger to win local school board races in 2022 and motivate Republican voters.” The party wants to capitalize on “parent revolt” in the schools, fueled by anger and high emotions. The party seeks to oust board members who are elected by teacher unions and “left-wing special interest groups” who advocate for their radical agenda.
Honestly, when I hear the words left-wing, radical, and special interests the names Craig Bueno, Anne White, and Emily Prusso do NOT come to mind.
I would like to hear the answers to the following questions from these four candidates, either in one of the valley newspapers, on their websites, at any of their appearances, or on social media. It’s not my intention to censure or silence any candidate. I want to hear directly what it is the candidates believe and who they seek support from so that I can make my decision.
Does your campaign receive funding or support from the Republican Party?
Did you participate in the GOP candidate training for school board positions in Anaheim last spring?
Do you believe that the 2020 election was stolen from the former president?