Susan Putnam, Livermore
Over 8,000 Livermore voters signed a petition to allow a November ballot referendum giving residents an opportunity to weigh in on Resolution No. 2022-085, which allowed the city to sell downtown property to Eden Housing for a proposed 130-unit housing project. The volume of signatures gathered in a short period of time indicates strong community support for relocating Eden Housing to a nearby location. Yet, the City have squashed the referendum, silencing Livermore citizens’ voices and their constitutional right to petition the city for a referendum. The City should respect the referendum process and let Livermore citizens vote. We deserve to have a voice.