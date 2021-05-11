Johnna Thompson, Livermore
I have some questions for Mayor Woerner. Was your pre-election win-win proposal to move the Eden Housing project off the central downtown site in favor of a park ever anything more than a cynical ploy to garner votes for your bid to become mayor? My guess is that the answer is no, since you never did anything to advance that proposal after you were elected. A second question is, "Do you truly believe that multi-story housing in the center of town enhances the downtown experience for all Livermore residents? Is this your best vision for downtown Livermore?" Lastly, do you think voters will forget that when a citizens' group did all the hard work you didn't bother to do to bring about a viable alternative downtown plan, you turned your back on it, dismissing it out of hand?
Imagine if you had been sincere in your win-win proposal. You would have worked hand in hand with the citizens who shared a desire for a central park in addition to affordable housing to identify nearby available parcels of land that could accommodate the housing units. You would have found that even more units would be able to be built, allowing for a wider range of income levels to qualify, including beginning teachers, whose incomes aren't low enough to qualify for the current Eden Housing units. You would have consulted with Eden Housing for input and buy-in. Eden would have been able to provide adequate parking for its residents instead of trying to shoehorn them into narrow, shortened parking stalls, and relying on the city's public parking garage for its expected overflow of vehicles. And the city would have had an oasis of open space in its center for all to enjoy. Imagine if you'd had that record to run on in the next election.
You have one and a half weeks before the city council votes on the Eden plan to salvage your legacy and do the right thing for Livermore. Will you?