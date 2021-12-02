Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
Would you vote to raise your taxes? Would you vote for hyper-inflation? To hire 87,000 new IRS agents to raise your odds of being audited every year? Would you vote to collapse the economy by injecting trillions of tax dollars into it when inflation is guaranteed to get worse as a result? Would you vote to increase your cost of child-care? (The massive investment in child care subsidies aim to ensure low- and middle-income families don’t pay more than 7% of their income in child care costs. But those subsidies, together with a plan to pay child care workers a fairer wage, could dramatically drive-up prices for families who are just above the qualifying income threshold, saddling them with up to $13,000 more in costs.)
Well, you essentially just did vote for all these things, and more, since our representative in Congress, Eric Swalwell, gleefully cast his yes vote for Biden's ill-conceived "Build Back Better Act" which Swalwell claims is "prudently paid for by ensuring the wealthiest Americans and most profitable corporations pay their fair share of taxes." In a nutshell, that's money they are expecting to squeeze out of every taxpayer with the new army of IRS agents. Strangely the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that "the reforms will cost $1.7 trillion, all but $160 billion of which it expects to be offset by tax revenues and other measures." Money our grandchildren will be paying off (and honestly, their grandchildren since all taxes will be soon going only to pay interest on our debt. Look up David Schweikert's depressing presentation to an empty congress hall on YouTube).
The time will come soon when we will have the opportunity to rid ourselves of the ex-Presidential candidate, who polled at 0% before dropping out to return to his day job. As a longtime Democrat, I think it's time to replace Mr. Swalwell. I don't blame Biden for trying to ram these things through; that's what his party expects him to do. I blame our direct representative for voting for them because at this level, he represents the people, not the party. Or at least he's supposed to.