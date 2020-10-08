Heidi Massie, Pleasanton
Nancy Allen is my choice for Pleasanton City Councilmember and here's why.
In 2006, Nancy and I met at a city planning commission meeting, both expressing concerns over the proposed second Home Depot at Stanley and Bernal intersection and the increased traffic and safety issues it would cause in surrounding Valley and Santa Rita neighborhoods.
Within days of that meeting, we and a handful of other neighbors formed the grass-roots group stoppleasantongridlock.com to halt the development. Nancy was the brains of the team, and I led the public relations and media campaign. Nancy spent many hours after work each day reading city staff reports, traffic studies, and environmental impact reports, identifying the hard data that helped support our claims and eventually demonstrated to the city council that the Home Depot project was not in best interest of the east side of Pleasanton.
That effort was the beginning of Nancy’s many years of civic service for the city - seven years as a Pleasanton Planning Commission, served on the Economic Vitality Committee, the Bicycle, Pedestrian, and Trails Committee, and multiple city task force groups. I witnessed first-hand her thorough and thoughtful approach to making decisions effecting our city and neighborhoods that I know she as continued to do during her many years as planning commissioner.
I am certain she is the most qualified candidate and the right choice for the city council.