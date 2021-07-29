Van Rainey, Livermore
With all the political wrangling in Washington and many Republican-dominated states over voting rights and voter suppression, I am thinking it is about time to make voting a right and maybe a responsibility of citizenship and no longer a just a privilege. Since the origins of our nation, the privilege of suffrage has been restricted and gradually doled out over time to groups deemed worthy of the opportunity to have a voice in our government. Is it any wonder that we have a government today which caters to those who have held that privilege the longest or who can pay tribute to the desire for greater privilege over others?
So, I say that if we cannot manage to get our elected officials to stand behind the For The People Act (HR 1 and S1) and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, that a constitutional amendment be initiated that states voting is a right of citizenship and cannot be abridged by any state federal or local laws and must be allowed, if not encouraged, by those levels of government to assure the fullest participation of all citizens in the free exercise of that right. Not only will all levels of government be required to conduct elections without undue obstructions they would be required to do everything necessary to assure the full expression of that right.
Most of us speak to the issues of free and fair elections but we need to see who genuinely believes in the right to vote and let them show if they stand behind that right or fear its consequences. If we can assure the right to vote, then we can resolve that the result of any election is what we have collectively chosen and will produce the government that we collectively deserve; no more and no less. If we can simultaneously tamp down the unequal voice of political contributions in that decision, so much the better. I believe that over time it will produce a better-informed citizenry when they see the equal expression of all our voices in the choices we make and a more responsive government at all levels.