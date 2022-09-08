Ruby Metre, MA, Livermore
I wish to support Carol Wahrer as candidate for City Council, Livermore District 1.
Ruby Metre, MA, Livermore
I wish to support Carol Wahrer as candidate for City Council, Livermore District 1.
I have known Carol for over ten years as a fellow Mentor Teacher, an Early Childhood Educator and now as a colleague. Carol is an approachable, warm and sincere person. She listens, offers suggestions and actively seeks consensus and follows through. She is honest in her intentions to support all people, most specifically the needs of children and families.
Carol has for long been a supportive and participatory member of the Livermore community. In her leadership roles, she has demonstrated strong values, determination, knowledge and a sound civic sense and decision-making ability.
We applaud her service and readiness to represent District 1 in the City Council.
Please Support Carol Wahrer
Thank you!
