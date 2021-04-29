Felicia Ziomek, Livermore
Don’t ‘test’ cutting East Avenue from four lanes to two until after schools resume classes 100% in-person.
The spring 2021 Livermore Community Newsletter announced that a future phase of the East Avenue Corridor Study includes temporarily decreasing parts or all of East Avenue from four lanes down to two, from South Livermore Avenue to Vasco, to ‘test and evaluate the alternatives and gather additional public feedback.’ This ‘test’ must not occur until East Avenue Middle School and Livermore High School resume classes (with) 100% in-person attendance!
Currently, East Avenue Middle School has approximately 33% of their students attending on school days (66% split into alternating days). Livermore High School has approximately 25% of their students attending on school days (50% split into alternating days). The rest of the students remain in 100% distance learning due to the current pandemic.
If this ‘test’ of cutting East Avenue from four lanes to two occurs now, these ‘test results’ will be invalid. The ‘test’ won’t provide accurate data regarding actual traffic volumes experienced when both schools are fully open. The city needs both schools fully open with in-person classes, testing what it’s like for the lanes to be cut from four down to two (with) parents trying to drop off students in the morning before school starts (with only one lane available in each direction), to receive accurate feedback from the public.
So, if the city wishes to conduct this (foolish) test, it should not occur until after both schools resume in-person classes in the fall. Anyone who has experienced traffic during morning drop-off at these schools on East Avenue already knows that cutting East Avenue from four lanes down to two is foolish. Not to mention the bus traffic and daily racing fire engines and ambulances down East Avenue.
And let’s not forget about the freeway traffic that uses East Avenue when there are accidents or delays on the freeway.