Angel Becerra, Livermore
I was stunned to learn that the Pleasanton Unified School district was reopening upon reading your article.
I think that opening up schools should be delayed further instead of sooner. Pleasanton is still in a red tier, which means that we are still not out of the woods. Plus, most facilities that are open are allowing up to 25% capacity. Are classes going to be filled up, or will they be taught outside?
We need to think about the teachers that could get sick from the transmission of the novel coronavirus. I think that waiting to open up schools until more teachers are vaccinated would ensure the safety of the teachers. By having more teachers vaccinated, more kids can return to school and relieve some of the stress that parents have undertaken.
If we are able to wait until more teachers are vaccinated the sooner we can reach normalcy.