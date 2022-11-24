John Clatworthy, Livermore
We need to call Donald Trump’s attempt to run for president again to call it by what it really is. His bid for another presidency is actually his bid to be the first The United States of America’s first “Dictator”. He is following Adolph Hitler’s playbook, only on a, compressed time scale due to our 4 year presidential election cycle. His attempt to overturn the January 6th election certification was akin to Hitler’s “beer hall putsch”, and it created a following that believes anything Trump says. It also enabled him to start his “enemies list”. His previous actions while a first term president clearly showed he didn’t want to follow normal protocols and routinely fired cabinet appointees that tried to give him sound advice. He even fired some who had already resigned so could demonstrate to his followers he was “IN Charge” His dedicated followers are already trying tom rig the 2024 election to come out in his favor. Beware America! We don’t want or need a “Dictator”. Our system has worked for over 200 years. We don’t need a dictator or the threat of another civil war.