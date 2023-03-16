Richard Andrews, Livermore
I have been a registered Independent for over 12 years. I am also Liberal in my political inclination. That means I look at both sides of a political argument before making up my mind. Before being Independent, I belonged to both of the major parties at various times. I feel my responsibility is to my country and region, and not a political organization.
That is why I’ve always supported Steve Glazer. He is a moderate Democrat and fiscal conservative. He is also a proponent of the government(s) and their employees behaving in a manner responsible to the people. Something many other Democratic officials seem to have forgotten. RESPONSIBILITY means doing what is right, and making sure government is for the people and not special interests...even if they throw money at you to curry favor. Yes, the Republicans still have Kevin McCarthy. But I’ll save that for another time.
When I read that Sen. Glazer resigned his position on the Senate Select Committee on Bay Area Public Transit because of the refusal of BART to have an IG look into their horrid conduct record, and that other Bay Area officials also refused to support a legal and necessary oversight, I was proud of him and ashamed of the others. They have failed us at every turn. The BART workers Union runs the show. When will the Democratic lawmakers get off their dead---es and protect we voters and not their cash registers? Shame on them, and thank you Senator Glazer.