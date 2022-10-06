Russ Greenlaw, Livermore

Some politicians and the propaganda press follow the motto “never let a crisis go to waste.” So, it is with Hurricane Ian. Before it hit Florida, at least two TV news channels, including one very liberal, interviewed scientists with statistics showing the number of hurricanes hitting the U.S. has decreased in the last half century, not increased. The news about hurricanes has increased. The year that Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, several other hurricanes made landfall, accompanied by voluminous coverage blaming them on President Bush. While for the next several years, no hurricanes hit the U.S., a fact not covered.