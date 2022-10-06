Some politicians and the propaganda press follow the motto “never let a crisis go to waste.” So, it is with Hurricane Ian. Before it hit Florida, at least two TV news channels, including one very liberal, interviewed scientists with statistics showing the number of hurricanes hitting the U.S. has decreased in the last half century, not increased. The news about hurricanes has increased. The year that Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, several other hurricanes made landfall, accompanied by voluminous coverage blaming them on President Bush. While for the next several years, no hurricanes hit the U.S., a fact not covered.
Yet, the local daily printed a political “cartoon” depicting a person labeled “climate denial” clinging to a palm tree in a high wind. If that premise were true, the numbers of hurricanes would be increasing while actually decreasing. We should label the local daily “truth denier.”
Same day as the false cartoon was a propaganda piece by the misinformed officer of an environmental activist group. The misleading headline read, “More heat waves in state’s future...” The activist postulated that our occasional heat waves were due to the 1/5 of 1% increase in calculated terrestrial temperature over 150 years, when we all know from TV weather maps and satellite photos that our summer heat waves (like winter cold snaps) are due to temporary shifts in wind direction due to temporary inland high-pressure zones. Summer wind shifts bring hot, dry air from inland toward the coast for a few days, blocking cool, moist ocean breezes. Winter cold snaps bring cold, dry inland air. The activist and the propaganda press ignore these facts, misleading the public, writing further, “The drastic increase in extreme climate events ...” a falsehood.
Lastly, the local daily wrote about a (nonexistent) third year of drought, mixing “normal rainfall” (most common) with “average,” different things. Studying 150 years of rain at one Northern California site, and 99 years at another, I find both sites have a pattern like a two-hump camel: the majority of years clustered about a certain rain number, with a smaller hump of much larger rain due to our few very wet years. Mean rain is between the two humps and seldom happens. This past year was average, even in Livermore, well above the normal hump, no drought. The misleading article quoted statewide rain averages, mixing our Nor-cal rain with desert rain — unrelated events.