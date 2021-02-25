Owen Brovont, Livermore
Most people don’t like to think seriously because it becomes boring and commonly leads to confusion and chaos – it is unsettling and sometimes perplexing – for others, a practice to be cultivated.
There are frequently insuperable problems with truth. While the realm of truth is ubiquitous, in a way it is small – though sometimes nuggets are conspicuous, at most other times, what is branded a truth is slippery and evasive and maybe not actually there! One defining characteristic of truth is that it is immutable! Truth often has a material aspect; for example, gold, light, hydrogen, water – the elements are truth because they are what they are in their pure natural state, nothing more and nothing less – shape, size, and use are irrelevant.
Other ideas, branded as truth, are neither immutable nor have a material aspect. Among people, universal agreement with an idea is often labeled a principle. Unfortunately, these “principles” are vulnerable like a brick or a watermelon, they can deteriorate, crumble, fall apart, rot away, or can simply disappear and pass away of death by neglect.
The immutable truths are the building blocks of the universe; the material out of which everything is made. Building on analogies derived from his perceptions, man continually attempts to use “mutable truths” to gestate his ideas, build his civilizations, and form his societies – and it sort of works – but neither permanently nor particularly well as evidenced by the fact that to date, for one reason or another, most human civilizations and societies have decayed and fallen.
Where is this going? It is because man’s principles are insufficiently cherished, lack impregnable intellectual foundations, universality and allegiance, they are vulnerable. Many tactics and techniques have been brought to bear against our Western and American principles. Society has not maintained effective oversight, consequently unprotected principles have proved vulnerable to proclamations of new “Woke” ideas intended to supplant the “old worn-out truths” – regardless of their historically demonstrated successes.
Today, these tactics and attack techniques against society include assertions of white privilege and white supremacy, distorted issues around diversity, white guilt, systemic racism, critical race theory, denial of biologically determined gender, LGBTQ propaganda rapidly invading K-12 school curricula, and The 1619 Project, a wholesale distortion of American history. Wake up!
Thomas Sowell cautioned: “Some things are believed because they are demonstrably true, but many other things are believed simply because they have been asserted repeatedly.”