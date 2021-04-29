Veronica Stewart Long, Livermore
Livermore’s City Council has an opportunity to walk the talk -to demonstrate how a welcoming, inclusive, and respectful culture addresses difficult topics. Or they could focus on “sending a strong message” – in more of a “cancel culture” approach.
Monday night, they deliberated on “the comments made by Planning Commissioner Stein at the Planning Commission Meeting on April 20, 2021, as well as the complaints received from the community.” (Taken from agenda item description.)
While explicitly the topic of discussion, the “comments” were never identified, except indirectly when speakers referred to and interpreted some of them. The “complaints” were never revealed. Nevertheless, Council seemed to agree on what they were discussing and were comfortable going forward with deliberations.
Council rightfully took issue with Commissioner Stein’s insensitive language and should be commended for their attention to it. However, Stein’s comments and intent were sometimes misconstrued and with some calls for Stein’s resignation or removal the deliberation began to feel more like a public hanging.
The mayor stated several times that public comments must not address the Eden Housing apartment complex or the vote to move it forward. Council did not want any disciplinary actions to be confused with that event as Stein had been the only dissenter.
Ironically, a report by the subcommittee on Equity and Inclusion preceded the deliberation. It mentioned training, tools, and techniques to have difficult conversations and dialogue with others. Councilmember Munro explained one of the committee values -the importance of assuming a person has positive intentions. She explained that an open dialogue with an opportunity to explain and apologize met by compassionate listening can foster opportunities for learning, understanding, and growth. Hopefully Council listens to what she has laid out as a positive path forward.