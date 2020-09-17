Mary Perner, Livermore
I became acquainted with Kristie Wang during Spring 2019 as a member of a small group advocating for removal of flavored tobacco products and vaping devices from Livermore stores. Kristie and two other concerned moms in the group had been working tirelessly, first in Livermore, and later throughout the Tri-Valley, to protect kids from nicotine addiction associated with vaping. Over the course of last summer, I watched Kristie organize activities and rallies, speak at Livermore City Council meetings, staff tables at the Farmers Market and Back-to-School nights, and much, much more.
Kristie is one of the most dedicated, hardworking, responsive and responsible people I know. When the welfare of our kids is at stake, she never gives up. For these reasons, and for her ability to work collaboratively, I wholeheartedly endorse Kristie Wang's candidacy for Livermore Unified School District Board of Trustees.