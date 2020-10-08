Kellie Essary, Livermore
Kristie Wang will bring strong leadership to the Livermore School Board.
I am a retired educator and community organizer. I had the pleasure of meeting Kristie after she presented her thinking about Flavors Addict Kids-Livermore at a Livermore Indivisible meeting. I was struck by her breadth of knowledge on the subject, her eloquence of speech, and her compassion for children.
I knew that I wanted to get to know her better. And I have - through our mutual work for Census 2020. Her extensive background in public policy and close-up work with children recommend her well for a seat on Livermore’s school board. I have seen firsthand how hard she works, and she has my full support.
You will want to get to know Kristie too.