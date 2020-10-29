Katie Marcel, Livermore
I am a Livermore resident of 18 years and mother of two LVJUSD students (9th and 3rd grade), and I wholeheartedly endorse Kristie Wang for Livermore School Board.
As the world adjusts to this monumental shift and our kids are living a reality we hadn't ever imagined - it is crucial that we bring educated, experienced, creative and diverse voices into positions of leadership. I am endorsing Kristie because she is currently an LVJUSD parent, she has over 30 years of experience as a policy student and advocate, and she successfully organized a campaign against Big Tobacco in Livermore.
BIPOC voices are under-represented in our community. In order for LVJUSD decisions to benefit all students, we must have diverse leadership. Finally, I am personally advocating for more women at the table. All tables.
Add her voice to the LVJUSD School Board on Nov. 3!