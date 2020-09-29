Craig Bueno, LVJUSD Board President
Kristie Wang Has the vision and skills necessary for the Livermore School Board.
I met Kristie in my capacity as School Board president when she was fighting Big Tobacco right here in Livermore. Her passion for saving our youth from the dangers of vaping and her dogged persistence in taking on, and ultimately beating, a corporate bully are impressive.
Kristie has been a prominent voice in our community. She will bring a dynamic vision, high skill set, organizational experience, and a true passion for students to our school board during this challenging time.
On Nov. 3, I’ll be casting my vote for Kristie Wang for Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.