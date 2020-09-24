Apryl Chauhan, Livermore
I am a Livermore parent and advocate. I have had the absolute pleasure of getting to know Kristie Wang through the close friendship of our daughters, and it didn’t take long for me to recognize what kind of passionate, engaged, community-minded, and truly caring woman she is.
With her proven record of taking on “Big Tobacco” and the vaping epidemic in our schools, I have faith in her as a local leader. Kristie and I have an ongoing conversation about the moment we are living in and how it affects our children. From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, Kristie has been listening closely to what students have to say. She’s attended multiple youth-led protests and took in the concerns of the students.
As a mother, wife, and woman with successful experience in policies and local government, Kristie is the one that I want “at the table” representing the families and students in our diverse community.
She is the perfect choice for the Livermore Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees, and I support her all the way. Vote for Kristie Wang.