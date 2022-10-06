A disturbing event happened at the Sept 27 Livermore City Council meeting after a number of members of the public spoke about the City’s large downtown Eden Housing plan. They talked about the possibility of moving it from the center of town. Regardless of how you feel about the project, what happened next will gravely concern you.
After hearing over a dozen Livermore residents new and old, real estate agents, local business people, retirees, engineers, local candidates and more, all who care enough to sit through a City Council meeting and speak their concerns thoughtfully in public, after all that, we were treated to this from one of the council members. She angrily accused them:
“You want to say ‘we want housing…’ You (should) just say ‘we don’t want housing,’ because that is actually the reality. You don’t want it.”
Yes, this council member called all those citizens liars. Told them that what they were saying was a lie. All of them. Liars. And all the other members of Council, although eager to critique the public speakers, found no reason to call out the council member for this assault. If you are looking for a reason to bring in a fresh set of candidates interested in civil communication, this is a pretty good reason.
If you have been undecided up until now, this should be the motivation you need to elect Mony, Carol and Ben to your Livermore City Council. They are not part of the same machine that thinks residents, you, are liars when you disagree. They are residents who are interested in bringing your voice to the City --. even when they don’t agree with it.