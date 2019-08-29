Just how gullible do the supporters of an alternative downtown development plan think Livermore residents are? Their hypocritical and unwarranted attacks on our elected officials, while at the same time criticizing those who dare comment on their leader, is just one of their techniques to deceive and mislead the public. They claim the results of the last election don’t count but the results of the next one will. They criticize City officials for using routine governmental procedures while the group works to manipulate, abuse and obstruct other government procedures. This group praises past good deeds of their leader, but ignores the damage she is inflicting on the community now. They show blatant disregard for the truth and repeatedly insist that their carefully planned manipulation of one small part of the development process constitutes a design mandate to the City’s plan.
To top it off, the outrageously biased coverage of this issue in The Independent has reached the point that journalists from outside our city are alarmed…and rightfully so (see Pleasanton Weekly editorial, Aug. 20, 2:15 p.m.). The Independent’s use of “Yellow Journalism” not only raises doubt about the intent and accuracy of their coverage, but also reflects badly on the journalism profession. With The Independent’s on-going weekly barrage of one-sided articles, letters and ads, it’s no wonder residents seek other sources for accurate, unbiased and balanced news.
If asked to sign a petition for an alternative development plan, know that you are getting misleading and incomplete information. Say no to special interest demands and big money in Livermore by not signing.