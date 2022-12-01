Jay Davis, Livermore

So this morning, Thursday November 26th, I trudge down to the street to collect my mail at noon. I am looking forward to the Independent’s reporting on the Livermore election: Mayor’s race, Council seats, propositions, meaningful analysis and so forth. To my surprise, I seem to see that there has not been an election. At the lower left-hand corner of the front page, where the Independent usually buries admissions of error and apologies in a gray background, there are statements by the two candidates for Mayor. Nice, but hardly analysis.