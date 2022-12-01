So this morning, Thursday November 26th, I trudge down to the street to collect my mail at noon. I am looking forward to the Independent’s reporting on the Livermore election: Mayor’s race, Council seats, propositions, meaningful analysis and so forth. To my surprise, I seem to see that there has not been an election. At the lower left-hand corner of the front page, where the Independent usually buries admissions of error and apologies in a gray background, there are statements by the two candidates for Mayor. Nice, but hardly analysis.
I check the Letters to the Editor Section, expecting that the deep breathers and hyper ventilators will have something to say. Nothing. It is though sedatives have been poured into the presses. Will the election be rerun in the future?
In the old Soviet Union, there were two newspapers: Pravda and Izvestia. Pravda means Truth, Izvestia means News.
The phrase among Soviet Citizens was
“There is no Pravda in Izvestia and no Izvestia in Pravda.”
The Independent seems to be approaching that standard.
Editor’s note: The Independent ran front-page coverage of election results in its Nov. 10 issue immediately following the election (http://bit.ly/3AUK4XY), in addition to an updated list of election results on page 2 in the Nov. 17 issue (bit.ly/3FcSYTy) prior to the Nov. 24 statements from the Livermore mayoral candidates.