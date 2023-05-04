John Lawrence, Livermore
What is it going to take before that local name changing special interest group stops trying to delay, discredit and undermine Livermore’s downtown development plan? The individuals in this group, now calling themselves “Save Livermore Downtown” (SLD), have spent years forcing the city to waste significant amounts of staff time and taxpayer dollars to fight their misguided efforts. SLD’s spokesperson claims their vision will revitalize and unify the community, but will it? Theirs is clearly not a vision shared by Livermore voters or our elected officials. In addition to failures in backing several Council candidates and petitions, SLD has now lost another frivolous legal challenge to the project. Come on SLD ... It’s way past time to stop this narcissistic craziness!