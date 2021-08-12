Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Did you see the huge drill rig downtown? Wonder what is going on? The Water Board has ordered much more extensive testing due to serious Eden soil contamination, far more dangerous than what the city has previously stated. While contamination was noted in some city reports, none of the reports discuss in meaningful terms the presence of perchchloroethylene (PCE), and trichloroethylene (TCE) — substances that are dangerous and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
The harmful health effects of PCE and TCE were well known in 2018. Why, then, did the city rely on outdated contamination reports going back to 2009? Why did the city council rush to approve the Eden project without first collecting updated contamination data and without alerting the public? The presence of these contaminants called for further testing that the city failed to do before approving Eden Housing.
The city's remedial clean-up plan was rejected by the Water Board as inadequate to guarantee public safety. The Water Board has sent a work notice flyer to some nearby residents. In their notice, the Water Board states the city is required at this site to install soil monitoring gas wells to collect samples at 12 locations, install two new monitoring groundwater wells, in addition to an existing monitoring well and seven other water sampling locations. To establish the extent of contamination, the drill rig will be used to collect soil samples at 18 locations within the property.
This is no small operation. Why the limited transparency from the city? We all frequent downtown; all residents have a right to know the contamination concerns. Will the continual release of treated contaminants into housing, elevators and stairways be more dangerous than undisturbed soil in open air?
We need the facts. The city should mail the Water Board work notice flyer to all residents and hold a public hearing with the Water Board after testing is completed. Furthermore, the city should complete a full Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to determine the current level and extent of contamination, and possible alternatives, including moving Eden Housing to another site. Please email all Council Members at www.cityoflivermore.net.
Ask the city to A) send the work notice flyer to all residents, B) hold a public hearing after testing, and C) complete a full EIR to assess extensive contamination and alternatives. Your health depends upon knowing all the facts.