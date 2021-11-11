John Cameron, Dublin
In last week's edition there was a letter about the concern of water usage from a cannabis farm being proposed in Livermore. I would just like to put this in prospective. If it takes several thousand gallons a day to sustain production on this farm, then I would ask the writer if they have ever patronized an In and Out Burger, or had a 12 oz. steak for dinner? The fact is, it takes thousands of gallons of water to produce a mere one pound of beef. It sounds astounding but think about it! Every year we raise over 50 billion animals for food, and the food necessary to raise them is tremendous. In fact, we raise so many animals that if we used the same land to raise crops for humans, there would be more than enough food for the entire world, including Madagascar, (where a million are facing starvation right now).
Another cost of this massive industry is that animal agriculture, which is inherently cruel, is one of the top contributors to the chaos in our climate. Not just because of the massive number of emissions, but deforestation. Brazil is one of the largest exporters of beef on the planet, and most of the illegal fires started there are to expand grazing.
It sounds like madness if you really think about it, and it is! The single way anyone can immediately help with saving water, reducing the impact on our climate and preventing animal suffering, is simply switch over to a plant-based diet.