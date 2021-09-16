David Fettig, Livermore
I have been a long-term Livermore resident and I read an article in the Independent newspaper that the City of Livermore is proposing a “Stage 2 restrictions” plan which would allow watering on odd-numbered days for residents with odd-numbered addresses, and even-numbered addresses to water on even-numbered days.
I fully support the idea to reduce water usage during this time of drought, but this proposal will not save water, and in fact may increase water usage.
I have a very nicely landscaped yard but my lawn is slightly brown because I voluntarily ration my water in the interest of water conservation. I think most people should slightly under-water their lawns and let them brown a bit.
I water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and my gardener cuts my grass on Tuesdays. I water 12 times a month.
By switching over to the “Stage 2 restrictions” plan to water on even numbered days only, I would water 15 times a month requiring me to reduce my timer. Every other week, my gardener would walk through soggy grass when he cuts it. This would require me to manually shut off my sprinklers every Monday regardless. Often times I am not able to do this.
To enforce such a “Stage 2 restrictions” plan would require several city employees to arbitrarily drive through neighborhoods to target violators. Our city’s’ financial resources must be preserved and this would be a waste of tax payer dollars. They have got to come up with a better plan.
Send out flyers to the citizens suggesting they underwater their lawns to become slightly brown, or increase the rate charge for tiers 2 and higher.
Please write to or phone the City Council members, Mayor Bob Woerner, Vice Mayor Trish Munro, Council Members Gina Bonanno, Bob Carling, and Brittni Kiick at: City Hall, 1052 S. Livermore Ave. Livermore, California, 94550. 925-960-4000.