Horacio Cavaleiro, Dublin
It is well known the problem of our water supply statewide scarcity or, at least, it's what constantly is publicized in the news, that we must save water. Ironically, the more we save the more we pay per cubic foot. Yet, our government, local or otherwise, does not seem to be minimally concerned about it since hundreds of new homes continue to be built, perhaps thousands of them. Only in Dublin have permits been recently issued to build 573 new homes and this is just an example.
And the responsible authorities do not seem to be concerned a bit, at least that I know of. Where will the water be coming from to quench the thirst of those numerous dwellings? Are we expecting a miracle? Or are they simply playing ostrich?
I know of not so rich countries that have resorted to desalination of sea water.