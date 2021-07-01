Paul Stone, Dublin
It is my understanding that marijuana cultivation uses vast amounts of precious water per acre annually.
And while some of us, myself included, don't imbibe nor toke, most of us do drink water and eat food. So, it strikes me as odd that we withhold water from our farmers while we're gushing with water for weed. What kind of wisdom is that?
Seems to me that crowd up in Sacto may be partaking of the whacky tobacky themselves. I fear California is going up in smoke in more ways than one.