Mony Nop, Livermore
At the last City’s Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, 04/20/21, I heard many residents speak about moving Eden Housing to the north side of Railroad Avenue or another location in Livermore, which I am in agreement with. However, there were a few comments from those in support of the current plan that stated, in error, I believe, that most of us are not in support of Eden Housing and their affordable housing units. The fact is, most of us are in fact in support of Eden Housing and the much-needed affordable housing units in Livermore. What we are against is the location of where Eden Housing will be building their housing units. We ask that Eden Housing work with the city and residents, move its current location and relocate to north of Railroad Avenue or somewhere else in Livermore. If their location is moved, there could even be a perfect opportunity to add a few more affordable housing units to their project. By relocating Eden Housing, we can have a bigger park and much more open space, bringing our residents and visitors alike together, to enjoy/visit our beautiful downtown.
At this time, I strongly encourage everyone to go to downtown Livermore, walk the property yourself and visualize the two large Eden Housing buildings at their current designated location, directly across from the Legacy project. There, you’ll see that these two newly proposed Eden Housing buildings, in addition to the large buildings at the old Groth Brother’s lot, will impose on and forever change our downtown. In my opinion, it will truly change the uniqueness, charms and character of our city. Those of you who are in favor of relocating Eden Housing, please speak up and call our Mayor and City Council members to consider relocating Eden Housing. I strongly urge our Mayor and City Council members, if there is still time to make a change, to listen to our residents, work together with us, find a compromise and relocate Eden Housing!