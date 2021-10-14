Owen Brovont, Livermore
On the balmy Saturday of Oct. 9, the Livermore Cultural Arts Council welcomed the autumn season by sponsoring and presenting a wonderful combination of music, arts, and crafts on the glowing emerald lawn of Stockmen’s Park. No better timing or more appropriate use of that small park in downtown Livermore could have been made for that day — a sweet day in which local citizens strolled amongst the sun and breeze sheltered displays while listening to live music very pleasingly attuned to the ambiance of its lovely location.
Not unexpectedly, parking was at a distinct premium. The day, however, was so warm and inviting that one did not mind a walk of a block or so to join the festive collection of visitors coming to enjoy the entertainment and admire the variety of artistic talent on display.
Early in the afternoon, while listening to the mellow gifts of the clarinet quartet, speculation was unavoidable about how that location in the center of town would best serve the city and all of its residents for all time to come. If it were enlarged and populated with trees, lawns, shrubs, flowers, fountains, some statuary and a few areas inviting conversation, where the residents and guests could relax and enjoy the quality and ambiance of a Livermore that reflects its heritage of cattle, agriculture, viticulture, and, of course, its extensive association with science and technology brought to Livermore by the two national laboratories that have contributed significantly to the security of the entire United States for nearly 70 years.
Speculation indeed – only speculation because the present city council seems dedicated to what will undoubtedly be, in retrospect, recognized as an historic travesty. The council is determined to quash any such idea in favor of covering the ground with an architecturally undistinguished four-story apartment building that will permanently eliminate the possibility of an attractive central park in midtown. There are alternatives as many residents have clearly and emphatically identified. The responses of the council have been anything but honestly receptive. The arrogance of exercising power seems to outweigh satisfying the repeated desires of the constituency. That seems to have become the preferred approach to modern political leadership at all levels.
Consider this: the people are responsible for the actions of those whom they elect!