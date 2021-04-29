Greg Scott, Livermore
In pre-Western culture adoption, indigenous peoples thought of themselves as, "We are the land."
Present studies show that many such indigenous peoples improved their ecosystems through greater biodiversity. Our society has no cultural regard as this.
Europeans arrived and chopped down the oaks of Oakland and the Livermore Valley. Wine grapes were later grown for the luxury of wine, farming ceded to cattle grazing, and a U.S. Navy airfield became home to radionuclides. Suburbs blossomed as almond culture fled to the Sacramento Valley. The Lincoln Highway of Highway 50 went on to become Interstate 580 along what was the easiest route around the "Inland Sea" to the goldfields.
As freeways expanded, oil became, in 1963, America's largest source of energy, just seven years after Best Picture Award "Giant" depicted the greed of Texas tycoons. Livermore grew from a 'hick' cattle town mixed with "lab rats" to a thriving bedroom community.
Out there to the southwest, in the Santa Clara Valley, came Shockley, inventor of the transistor, and later, Fairchild Electronics. The "Silicon Valley" boomed from the "Valley of Heart's Delight" vanquished by a burgeoning population. The commute from Livermore began in earnest.
What remains largest from Livermore's natural past is the North Livermore Valley. The Aramis Solar Project commences the intended serial rape of this valley. First the Aramis Solar Project, then the SunWalker Solar Project, then who knows?
The populace for the most part seems not to care. We need our energy, and solar electric is a groovy way to get it, unless you are analytical. Then this analysis starts you to think about the loss of biodiversity and the natural heritage of the North Livermore Valley. You start to think about recycling all those solar panels down the road along with the lithium batteries for "backup". And you start to think about the loss of unique lands so close to the Bay Area super-city metropolis.
A question comes to mind: From a biological standpoint what becomes of a culture highly proficient technologically, and vacuous to the indigenous thinking of "We are the land"? A condensed version of a North American Cree parable is: "When the last tree is chopped, and the last fish is caught, will we then realize we can't eat money?"
It seems, in our culture, that not only do the elders not understand the land: the elders have no wisdom whatsoever.