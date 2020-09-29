LaVonne Youel, Pleasanton
Nancy Allen and I have been coworkers, friends and neighbors for many years. She has always been interested in the welfare and success of Pleasanton. She has volunteered and served on numerous community and civic groups, such as Stop Pleasanton Gridlock, the Tri Valley Animal Rescue Board of Directors, Economic Vitality Committee, and the city Planning Commission.
She understands the issues Pleasanton faces. Nancy also listens to all perspectives, digs deep to understand the data, and works with others to achieve common goals. You can count on Nancy to be an advocate for this city. I urge you to vote for Nancy Allen for Pleasanton City Council.