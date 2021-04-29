Antoinette Foxworthy, Livermore
We’ve been battling this pandemic for over a year.
More than 567,000 Americans are dead from this COVID War. That’s more than the total U.S. deaths from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined. We’ve only been fighting COVID-19 for 14 months. The wars listed above are conflicts lasting more than 18 years.
Like many of our soldiers who died without loved ones by their sides, people dying of COVID-19 are usually without comfort from their dear ones. As I pause to think of how difficult it must be to die alone, especially when your cherished family is close by, my heart bleeds with dismay. We don’t yet know the long-term effects of COVID-19, but we do know of the suffering it has caused millions who have lost loved ones to the deadly virus.
We have the power to slow down and greatly control this COVID War within months by making some minor sacrifices, mostly by getting one or two vaccines. Yet there are those who still refuse to participate in this solution. And, if we don’t stop the mutations, one variant may break-through our current vaccinations leaving us all more vulnerable for a much longer period. Instead of walking around unvaccinated and possibly being the next host for a deadly variant, please get vaccinated.
What better way to show patriotism to our country and those who have fought for our freedoms than by ending this COVID War so that others don’t die or suffer, and we can all return to enjoying all this great country offers.
Please do your part to end this deadly war.