Tyler O’Brien, Livermore
Last week, the CEO of the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce stated Supervisor Haubert listened to the ‘concerns of neighbors’ when he voted to deny the appeal of hundreds of residents of North Livermore Valley represented by Save North Livermore Valley that asked the county to reject the Aramis industrial solar plant.
As a member of the Save North Livermore Valley steering committee, I know better. Residents across the Tri-Valley flooded Supervisor Haubert’s office with email messages and phone calls opposing the project.
Not only did Supervisor Haubert not listen to his constituents, he also violated his campaign promises. During the campaign last fall, Supervisor Haubert said he supported agriculture and preserving open space. He was quoted in this paper stating he had ‘grave concerns’ about the environmental impact of the Aramis project, and wanted the county to conduct a comprehensive study on the appropriate locations of solar facilities in East Alameda County before reviewing the Aramis project.
He also agreed to a joint statement with his opponent that called for a moratorium on the approval of large solar plants in North Livermore Valley.
When he wanted our vote, Supervisor Haubert led us to believe he would reject the Aramis project if it came to a vote before the county adopted a solar policy. After the election, representatives of Save North Livermore Valley met with Supervisor Haubert thanking him for his campaign pledges. Supervisor Haubert never disclosed that he had a change of mind.
Instead, he conveyed the opposite message. Supervisor Haubert directed his chief of staff to facilitate meetings between Save North Livermore Valley representatives and the other supervisors to explain to them the destruction to the environment the Aramis Project would cause.
Is this conduct worthy of praise?
Here is what the Chamber of Commerce CEO did not mention in her letter: part of the funding for the chamber comes from Intersect Power, the private, for-profit company behind the Aramis Project. Along with Chevron and PG&E, Intersect Power is a Gold Level sponsor of the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce.
If you are tired of the doublespeak and conflicts of interest by supporters of the Aramis project, do not give up. Save North Livermore Valley will be challenging the county’s approval of the project in court. Please go to GoFundMe.com and search for ‘Save North Livermore Valley’ to donate to the litigation fund. Together, we can save our valley.