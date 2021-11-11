Eloise Hamann, Dublin
Alameda County Board of Supervisors’ proposal of a moratorium on approving sites to provide solar energy is mind-boggling as the world scrambles to halt the increase in the number of climate disasters. If there is a proposal for a new solar project, consideration could help clarify what might go into the future guidelines. It’s hard to believe that there won’t always be exceptional cases. It is the Board’s job to make wise decisions, not tick off items on a list. I am not arguing against guidelines as they will assist future planners with their proposals, but the climate clock is ticking louder and louder. We all must act wherever and whenever we can.