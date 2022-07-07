Richard Andrews, Livermore
I hear that the supporters of the return of the former ringmaster of Livermore's Clown Circus are whining about the cost and alleged futility of the referendum. The reason it is happening seems to have escaped them.
Mayor Bob Woerner’s current City Council followed, like Pavlov's dog, the bell ringing of their puppeteer, former mayor John Marchand. They voted against the people (in excess of a 2/3 majority shown in polls) and modified the Eden project to suit the needs of the developer.
The complainers also don't discuss the proposed loan of city money to Eden ($7.8 million), funds they should have gotten from a legitimate lender. Our taxpayers’ money is being loaned to Eden so that they can acquire the city-owned site in the center of our downtown in late September, just six weeks before the next council election. Then, a newly elected council majority would not be able to relocate the Eden Housing project.
Now, we citizens are forced to turn to the last defense against this usurpation of power: The Referendum. It is the last resort to block the Circus, which has ignored us. Perhaps, the council members should put up their personal money so that the City Attorney could handle the case for his keepers. Maybe, if they spent some of their own money and not Livermore taxpayers’ money, they might feel differently
The referendum is not "An Exercise in Futility". It is the citizenry telling Hizhonor and Pavlov's puppies that we have had enough of their nonsense, that WE want representatives who will listen, and not hide their agendas.