It should come as no surprise that I have endorsed John Marchand for Mayor, Evan Branning for District 1, and Mel Chiong for District 2. Each of these candidates takes the job seriously and has demonstrated their willingness to serve the entire population of Livermore in a collaborative way. These traits are of utmost importance in determining who can serve the city best.
Though the mayor is only one of five votes on council, in fact the mayor negotiates on behalf of the community with the county, region, and state. Placing an inexperienced mayor at the governmental table will put Livermore on the menu with a potential loss of funding, partnerships, and regional opportunities. This is why serving as a council member first is imperative in order to gain the necessary experience and build relationships that will serve the city well. Mr. Marchand has put that time in. His opponent has not.
Evan Branning also spent years learning about the city before running for council, serving first on the Livermore Human Services Commission, then on the Planning Commission. He has worked locally and regionally to advocate for a more connected Livermore and has spearheaded the revitalization of the LARPD Foundation. Mr. Branning’s willingness to put Livermore’s needs first speaks well for his ability to serve.
Mel Chiong brings a less formal type of experience to her candidacy—a path that I also took. Like Mr. Marchand, she serves on the General Plan Advisory Committee, where she adds a voice that speaks to the future for both District 2 and all of Livermore. Mel understands the hard work required to learn the complicated entity that is our city. She shows up, listens, learns, then speaks quietly and to the point. Through her social, political and religious affiliations, Mel has demonstrated her ability to inspire others to build community—an essential skill in today’s fragmented world.
Though there are a wealth of opportunities to engage with and learn about the city, only these three candidates have taken advantage of them, those some of their opponents have been explicitly approached on the subject. I believe that Livermore deserves a council that takes the job of governing seriously. I see only three candidates who do so. Please join me in electing Marchand, Branning, and Chiong.