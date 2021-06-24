Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
It was with no loss of irony reading the headline in The Independent last week about Rep. Swalwell's indignation (and usual lawsuit), about having his phone records seized by the DOJ.
Most ironic was his claim that this "isn't about me, the DOJ could seize any of our phone records".
The problem with that statement is, most of us haven't been suspected of leaking secrets from the House Intelligence Committee to the press, in order to breathe life into a false construct to impeach the president. Nor have we used the DOJ to seize the phone records from the opposition party's ranking member on that same committee (Devin Nunes, among others) during that very same impeachment circus, as Swalwell did.
I don't think this is simple hypocrisy as much as cynical political dirty tricks.
From The Washington Examiner (June 15, 2021) "Democrats on the committee said at the time that they did not subpoena records from Nunes and Solomon and that those records showed up in other subpoenaed material. That differs from what the New York Times reported last week that members of Congress’s records were directly subpoenaed by the Department of Justice."
Again, the use of misinformation to further his political aspirations is the smokescreen of the day. Obviously, I am not a fan of Eric Swalwell. I'm even less a fan of political dirty tricks, hypocrisy and lies.
We deserve better.