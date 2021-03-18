Maria De Luz, Livermore
Did Supervisor David Haubert read what the wildlife biologists at East Bay Parks, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, have said about the Aramis project before he voted to approve it?
All three agencies concluded the environmental impact report report (EIR) for the Aramis Project was deficient and the project could harm or kill threatened species.
One of the key flaws identified by the wildlife biologists at the public agencies in the Aramis project EIR was that it focused mistakenly on whether the project site was used for reproduction by sensitive species and did not consider the impact of the loss of habitat would have on these species. The Alameda County Planning Department made the same mistake.
For example, because no actual nests used by the threatened Western burrowing owl or golden eagle were observed on the Aramis project site, Alameda County planners took the position that these species would not be harmed by the project.
This required Doug Bell, a wildlife biologist for East Bay Park, to note the obvious, stating, "Nesting habitat does not just include the tree, but also surrounding habitat necessary to maintain a breeding pair."
If you take away the grounds on which predator birds use to hunt ground squirrels and other animals to sustain themselves and their offspring, you curtail the ability of these threatened species to reproduce and undermine the biodiversity of the region. We deserve better decision making by Supervisor Haubert and the county planning department.